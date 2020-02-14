Three armed men rob $5,000 pesos and a parrot in Santiago, downtown Mérida

Three suspects accused of robbery with violence in a hotel located in Santiago were arrrested.

Preliminary data indicate that around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 12, three subjects, dressed in black, and wearing masks, entered Hotel Aventura, located on Calle 61 (between 74 and 76), and submitted two employees as they were finishing their shift.

It was reported that the suspects took five thousand pesos in cash, and a white parrot.

The hotel employees declared that the criminals entered the premises with weapons, and told them to hand out the cash and the parrot.

Once the thieves escaped, the employees reported the robbery to the authorities, so agents of the State Police arrived on site in a matter of minutes.

The hotel security cameras were immediately checked, thanks to which one of the criminals could be fully identified.

The police officers conducted a search operation and the suspects were arrested around midnight, not far from the hotel, and subsequently transferred to the Public Ministry.

Three armed men, $5,000 pesos and a white parrot

But more important than recovering the 5 thousand stolen pesos, what matters the most is to recover the white parrot these men took away.

The bird has a high emotional and economic value ifor the owner, who says that the criminals came precisely to steal the animal.

So far, the SSP, who made the arrest, have said nothing about the status of the parrot or if it was already recovered.







