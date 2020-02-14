Yucatan awarded as a wedding destination at the Travy Awards

Yucatan was one of the winners in the category of “Best Wedding Destination” in the 6th. edition of the Travy Awards. In addition, the Yucatan Convention Center was also recognized.
The awards ceremony was held on Wednesday Feb. 12th, in New York City. Riviera Nayarit won the gold medal, and Yucatán took the silver as “Best Wedding Destination”.
As the “Best Meeting Center for Tourists,” the Riviera Nayarit Visitors and Conventions Office won the gold, followed by the Yucatan Convention Center that obtained silver.
The “Best Honeymoon Destination” was the Riviera Nayarit, followed by Baja California Sur and as “Best Culinary Destination” the Riviera Maya took the gold and Riviera Nayarit the silver medal.
On the other hand, for the fourth consecutive year, Xcaret amusement water park, was awarded as the Best Theme and Water Park in the World.
The Travy Awards’ voters are tour operators, travel agents and service providers from every corner of the world, and it is them who choose the nominees every year.
The full list of awards can be found on the following ink: https://www.travelpulse.com/The Yucatan Times
