Workers find human remains in the Periférico de Mérida

On Wednesday, February 22nd, human skeletal remains were found in the undergrowth in a gap located a few meters from Mérida’s Periferico, near the exit to the Susulá.

The events were recorded around 1:00 p.m., when workers who were checking the optical fiber between the poles and at one point entered the undergrowth to get some shade and relieve themselves from the strong heat, however, they were scared when they found a skull the almost complete skeleton of a human being.

Shocked by the discovery, they ran from the site and notified the authorities.

Agents from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the site, cordoned off the area, and notified Semefo personnel to come and carry out the removal of the human remains.

Officers of the State Investigative Police (PEI) also arrived on the site to initiate the first inquiries to rule out whether this person’s death was due to natural causes, and whether it is a person reported as missing.

