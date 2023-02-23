Mexican Senate approves AMLO’s Electoral Plan B

The initiative will be sent together with the other approved articles in December 2022 and be published in the Official government gazette (DOF).

With 72 votes in favor of the benches of Morena , Labor Party ( PT ), PVEM (Green Ecologist Party) and Social Encounter Party ( PES ), as well as 50 votes against the PAN (National Action), PRI (Institutional Revolutionary) , MC ( Citizen Movement ), PRD (of the Democratic Revolution) and Plural Group , the Senate has approved the electoral Plan B.

However, the electoral initiative presented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will not have the “eternal life” clause applying to Moren’as so-called satellite parties, which was provided for in article 12 of the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures (Legipe).

A large part of the Morenista senators focused their debate on criticism of the march in favor of democracy or in favor of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

Therefore, Plan B of the electoral reform was turned over to the Federal Executive for its publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

The rest of the articles approved in December 2022 by the Chamber of Representatives and the Senate of the Republic , included in the Legipe , in the General Law of Political Parties , in the Organic Law of the Judiciary of the Federation and in the new General Law of Means of Challenge in Electoral Matters to be published in the DOF .