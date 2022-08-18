After more than two years, “Merida en Domingo” is back in the Plaza Grande

Mérida, Yucatán, August 17, 2022.- After more than two years of a pause due to the pandemic situation, the “Mérida en Domingo” program of the Mérida City Council resumes its artistic offer to nurture the cultural dynamics of the city and encourage family togetherness.

The Directorate of Culture informs that with the return of the artistic program, the programming of Merida Week is completed, in which different activities will be offered from Monday to Sunday in which the traditions, art, and culture that give Yucatecans identity are promoted. in different locations in the heart of the Historic Center, as part of the actions and policies of the current municipal administration.

“Mérida en Domingo” began its activities in 1985, but due to the Covid pandemic and the measures indicated by the Health authorities to care for citizens, the Sunday program was suspended in March 2020.

With the economic reactivation that occurred in the entity, the different artistic programs gradually returned to the public space, such as the “Mexican Night” and “Yucatecan Serenade” and until now completed every day with activities.

The Yucatan Times

Editorial Board

—







Comments

comments