More than 18 thousand tons of octopus have been caught this season on the Yucatecan coast

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 21, 2021).- The state coordinator of the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (Conapesca), Mauro Cristales Márquez reported that from August 1st to October 19th, 18,028 tons of the mollusk have been captured, the men of the sea are about to exceed 19,600 tons that had been set as a goal last year.

He said that last year, out of 19,600 tons of octopus, only 13,034 tons were caught between August 1st and December 31st; it was a bad season for those who depend on the capture of the mollusk.

He added that from August 1st to October 18th, 2021, a total of 18,028 tons of the octopod have already been caught, 90 percent is of the Maya pink species, and the remaining 10 percent is of the Vulgaris patón species.

He clarified that there is no catch quota in 2021, this fishery that began on August 1 and ends on December 15, will undoubtedly exceed more than 20 thousand tons, which will leave good economic income to the social and industrial sectors.

Finally, Cristales Márquez added that from July 1st to October 18th, 325 tons of lobster were already captured, and from April 1 to October 18, 3,131 tons of grouper were already captured; These two catches go well although not excellent like the catch of the octopus.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments