Exciting Content Collaboration between NetBet and Hacksaw Gaming Confirmed

NetBet’s recently announced collaboration with Hacksaw Gaming will give players access to an exciting collection of new games.

NetBet has signed an agreement with Hacksaw Gaming, the terms of which make Hacksaw Gaming one of the companies that supply games to NetBet. Players can now enjoy an expanded portfolio of online casino games at NetBet.com and NetBet.co.uk.

What the Partnership Means

The partnership between Hacksaw Gaming and NetBet has resulted in several new games flooding into the library of games at NetBet.com and NetBet.co.uk. Games developed in the Hacksaw Gaming studio are now a part of the NetBet library, which offers 2500+ slots, table games, card games, and other online casino games.

Hacksaw Gaming assures that it’s gaming content seamlessly integrates into existing software platforms. The content being offered by Hacksaw Gaming will be incorporated into its existing portfolio of online slots, which are available here to play for free, in a logical and seamless manner. Game titles include Chaos Crew, Cubes 2, Stack’em and of course, one of their latest releases, Wanted Dead or a Wild.

What Company Representatives Say

Hacksaw Gaming CEO Marcus Cordes said that the company is thrilled to offer its games to a trusted operator like NetBet. He expressed confidence that NetBet players will enjoy playing Hacksaw Gaming games because the company has had several hits during the last year. The vendor looks forward to entering new regulated markets with NetEnt shortly.

The latest software provider to sign a partnership deal with NetBet is Hacksaw Gaming. NetBet has been partnering with several software providers to expand its game portfolio. Earlier this month, the online gambling site partnered with Slot Factory.

Claudia Georgevici, the PR manager at NetBet, expressed confidence that the company’s partnership with Hacksaw Gaming will help NetBet achieve its goal of delivering the ultimate casino gaming experience online. She says that Hacksaw Gaming is revolutionizing the industry because of its unrivalled approach to developing engaging slots. She also said that NetBet is keen to offer such gaming content to its customers.

Georgevici says that NetBet is committed to delivering the best online casino gaming experience to its customers and Hacksaw Gaming is well-equipped to help the online gambling site achieve its goals.

About NetBet

NetBet offers multiple online gambling services on one sophisticated gaming platform. You can enjoy live dealer games, online casino games, online sports betting, Vegas gaming, online poker, and in-play betting services at NetBet. You need only one NetBet account to access and use its online gambling services.

Opening a NetBet account is easy because it involves filling in a simple online registration form and verifying your email address. NetBet Casino welcomes you by doubling your first deposit amount and throwing in 10 Vegas free spins.

The portfolio includes 2500+ games from many software providers. The newest software provider to partner with NetEnt is Hacksaw Gaming, as we have already mentioned.

The online casino rewards player loyalty through a Players Club. Also, it hosts several promotions to help players build their bankrolls. You can get help at a robust Help Center and contact the online casino through live chat and an online contact form.

NetBet is an online gambling brand belonging to NetEnt Enterprises Limited, a company licensed and registered in Malta. NetBet Casino offers a payout rate of 96.45%.

About Hacksaw Gaming

The portfolio at Hacksaw Gaming includes 80+ slots and scratchcards with big prizes. The vendor has 165+ partners and operates in 18+ regulated markets. All games are fully optimized for smartphones and tablets. You can bet as little as €0.10 on the scratchcards and win prizes as big as €500,000. The slots are mobile-friendly and noted for their powerful themes and innovative concepts.

Launched in September 2018, Hacksaw Gaming is a company with gambling licenses granted by the UK Gambling Commission, the Hellenic Gaming Commission, the Isle of Man, and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). The software provider also bears an eCOGRA certificate.







Comments

comments