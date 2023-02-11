Reconstruction works are carried out on 2,300 square meters of streets in Kanasín

Kanasín, Yuc., February 10, 2023. – The mayor of Kanasín, Edwin Bojórquez Ramírez, supervised the reconstruction work on streets and in the San José and Rinconada subdivisions, actions that benefit just over 3,000 families in both places and that They will provide greater safety for pedestrians and vehicle drivers, as well as better road mobility in the area.

“In total, in both projects, just over 2,300 m2 of streets are being improved”, the mayor said.

“One of the main requests of the people is to improve the streets and avenues, and that is why since we started this government we have prioritized street improvement work throughout the municipality,” said the Municipal President.

With these works, the road from this place to other subdivisions such as Gran San José will be expedited. Bugambilias, San Ángel, Oasis Kanasín, for the benefit of 2,000 families.

“In the Rinconada subdivision, also after many years of neglect by past administrations, the reconstruction works of 1,102 m2 of streets will be ready shortly, which will benefit a little more than 1,000 families not only from this place but also from neighborhoods and neighboring subdivisions that use that road”, Edwin Bojorquez concluded.

TYT Newsroom