Mauricio Vila supervised the progress on the Gran Parque La Plancha Project

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal supervised the works of the Gran Parque La Plancha along with the Commander of the X Military Region, Division General, Homero Mendoza Ruiz.

The governor, together with the Commander of the X Military Region, Division General, Homero Mendoza Ruiz, verified the considerable progress that this work presents, which will become a space for coexistence for Yucatecan families that will impact the economy and tourism, as a result of the efforts of the present administration and the coordinated work, in response to a felt demand of the inhabitants of the area.

In a tour of what will be their areas, they corroborated the important progress of this work, which represents an investment of more than 1.3 billion pesos and will soon become a new attraction for the enjoyment of locals and tourists alike.

It must be remembered that as a result of the governor’s efforts to guarantee the supply of electricity, 2 combined cycle electricity generation plants are being built in Yucatan; one in Valladolid and one more in Mérida; as well as the expansion of the Mayakán pipeline to guarantee the supply of gas to the state and thus, contribute to reduce the cost of electricity rates.

In this sense, they affirmed their willingness to continue promoting this type of plans, since they represent greater competitiveness for the state and a higher quality of life for the Yucatecan families.

TYT Newsroom