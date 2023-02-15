FIFA World Cup 2026 – Everything We Know So Far

The 2022 FIFA World Cup may have only just reached its dramatic conclusion in December when Argentina managed to edge out France in a tense penalty shootout, but that is now in the history books.

Indeed, while Argentines and individuals like Lionel Messi as well as emerging stars such as Enzo Fernandez will still be celebrating, football is a fickle sport and one that does not like to live in the past for too long; especially when it comes down to major tournaments.

While we may have to wait three-and-a-half years for the next FIFA World Cup, there is already a buzz about what we could expect once it takes place across North America. Of course, this excitement has already been generated because of a few things that football fans are already aware of.

What do we know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Currently, there are a number of details already available regarding the next global spectacle to take place. Firstly, fans will already be able to make certain preparations in regard to travel arrangements if they wish to experience what the event has to offer as the host nations have already been decided.

The USA, Canada, and Mexico have all been chosen to hold the event across multiple destinations. A total of 16 host cities have been listed where games will be held, with the locations split into three regions: West, Central, and East. Five cities in the West and East respectively have been chosen, while there are six in the Central region have been chosen.

Of course, three of the teams to have already qualified are the co-hosts, but bookmakers are already providing odds on the teams that could potentially end up winning the competition. Unfortunately, it does not appear as though Mexico have much of a chance, as they are ranked 14th in terms of favorite despite having a home-field advantage.

Additionally, the number of teams that will compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will also be greater than ever before. For the first time ever, the tournament will be expanded from 32 to 48 teams. This could give a number of nations the opportunity to play in a competition that they may have never qualified for.

The increase in teams, naturally, means there will be more matches to be played, too. In fact, fans will be able to witness a total of 80 football fixtures be played over the course of the summer. The tournament returns to its normal place in the schedule after being moved to November and December last winter to accommodate for the temperatures that Qatar experiences.

Plenty to Look Forward Too

Although there may be a long time between now and the start of the competition, football fans all around the world will be looking forward to the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup! All eyes will be on the USA, Canada, and Mexico!