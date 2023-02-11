AMLO visits Merida along with Mara Lezama and Layda Sansores

The joint projects promoted by the State Government and the Federation are advancing at a good pace, with which Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterate their willingness to continue working in coordination for Yucatan and Southeast Mexico.

Vila Dosal held a meeting on Friday, February 10, with the president, who made a working visit to the state, along with the governors of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama Espinosa, and of Campeche, Layda Sansores San Román, in which they followed up on the progress of the works of the Maya Train in the Peninsula, a project that contributes to boosting the state’s economy, tourism development and the generation of jobs that Yucatecans need.

AMLO, Mauricio Vila together with Lezama Espinosa and Sansores San Román, and the Secretary of National Defense Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, led the State Meeting of the Banco del Bienestar at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center, where they discussed the advances in the establishment of these spaces in the three states.

Regarding the evaluation meeting of the Mayan Train, which was held at the Military Air Base Number 8, Vila Dosal and Lopez Obrador reviewed the progress of the sections of the project that are carried out in peninsular territory together with the directors of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), Javier May Rodríguez; and from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), Diego Prieto Hernández.

TYT Newsroom