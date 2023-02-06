President of the Mexican Supreme Court of Justice demands, in front of AMLO, that the Judicial Branch be respected

In front of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of the Mexican Supreme Court of Justice, Minister Norma Piña, demanded that the independence of the Judicial Power be respected.

In the midst of a tense atmosphere, in view of the criticisms launched by the President, the President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) demanded that judges be qualified only by their resolutions and not by other criteria.

“It is healthy and necessary to weigh the activity of judges, by virtue of the resolutions they issue and never, never lose sight of judicial independence, that of the judges of one of the constituent powers of the Republic. An independent Judiciary is the pillar of our democracy,” she said. “Judicial independence is not a privilege, it is the principle that guarantees an adequate administration of justice to make effective the liberties and equality of Mexicans. Judicial independence is the main guarantee of impartiality”.

During the commemoration of the 106th anniversary of the Constitution of 1917, the also President of the Federal Judiciary Council, warned that, in the face of the injustices that generate discontent, discontent, anger and violence, the only solution is institutional strengthening.

In her speech, Minister Piña warned about the risk that political actors experience, at their desks, a false sense of “duty accomplished“, just for participating “in meetings with beautiful oratory exercises“, which she described as “sterile meetings“.

AMLO’s criticism of the Judiciary

During his administration, President López Obrador has not disguised his criticisms and objections to many resolutions of the Judicial Power, especially those referring to citizen and civil organizations’ appeals regarding his government’s emblematic works.

Likewise, AMLO has criticized the Judicial Power on several occasions, considering that judges use the law to “justify corruption“.

To give an example, last January 26, the president stated that he does not trust the Supreme Court justices.

“No. Maybe some, one, two, three. Most of them come from the old regime, and they do not dare to carry out a fundamental reform in the Judiciary. Here we are seeing it: what predominates, what prevails, is that only those who do not have the money to buy their innocence are punished. We should think about whether we should continue to call it the Supreme Court ‘of Justice’, if not ‘of Law’, because in all this we are seeing, the release of alleged criminals, Law is used as an excuse”.

In fact, the election of Norma Piña as President of the Judicial Power also generated an opinion from the President, who considered that the Minister “has always voted against the initiative that we have defended“, although he emphasized that there is no “subordination” between the Executive and Judicial Powers.

TYT Newsroom