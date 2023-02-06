  • Feature,
    • Of course we all love Ravioli! But have you tried Crisp-fried cheese Ravioli?

    By on February 6, 2023

    Do you like ravioli? We assure you that this crunchy and delicious twist on the recipe will fascinate you!

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup (250ml) buttermilk
    • 2 cups panko breadcrumbs (see note)
    • 500g packet good-quality cheese ravioli
    • Sunflower oil, to deep-fry
    • 300ml good-quality tomato pasta sauce
    • Parsley and grated parmesan, to serve

    Method

    • 1.Place buttermilk and breadcrumbs in separate bowls. Dip each ravioli first in buttermilk, then in crumbs to coat.
    • 2.Half-fill a deep-fryer or large saucepan with oil and heat to 190°C (the oil is hot enough when a cube of bread turns golden in 30 seconds). Working in batches of 5, fry ravioli for 1-2 minutes until crumbs are golden and crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel.
    • 3.Meanwhile, heat sauce in a small pan over low heat to warm through. Season, then transfer to a bowl.
    • 4.Arrange ravioli on a platter, sprinkle with parsley and parmesan, then serve with the sauce for dipping.

