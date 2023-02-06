Of course we all love Ravioli! But have you tried Crisp-fried cheese Ravioli?

Do you like ravioli? We assure you that this crunchy and delicious twist on the recipe will fascinate you!
Ingredients
- 1 cup (250ml) buttermilk
- 2 cups panko breadcrumbs (see note)
- 500g packet good-quality cheese ravioli
- Sunflower oil, to deep-fry
- 300ml good-quality tomato pasta sauce
- Parsley and grated parmesan, to serve
Method
- 1.Place buttermilk and breadcrumbs in separate bowls. Dip each ravioli first in buttermilk, then in crumbs to coat.
- 2.Half-fill a deep-fryer or large saucepan with oil and heat to 190°C (the oil is hot enough when a cube of bread turns golden in 30 seconds). Working in batches of 5, fry ravioli for 1-2 minutes until crumbs are golden and crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel.
- 3.Meanwhile, heat sauce in a small pan over low heat to warm through. Season, then transfer to a bowl.
- 4.Arrange ravioli on a platter, sprinkle with parsley and parmesan, then serve with the sauce for dipping.
TYT Newsroom
Leave a Comment