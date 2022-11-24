AMLO celebrates Mexican Navy Day in Colima

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador led the commemoration of the Day of the Mexican Navy in the port of Manzanillo, Colima.

We have to remember these dates, they cannot go unnoticed because the main mission of the Mexican Navy is the defense of our homeland together with the Ministry of Defense, Army and AIR FORCE, OUR MEXICAN Armed Forces to defend the homeland with decorum and loyalty.”

We have to remember these dates, they cannot go unnoticed because the main mission of the Mexican Navy is the defense of our homeland together with the Ministry of Defense, Army and AIR FORCE, OUR MEXICAN Armed Forces to defend the homeland with decorum and loyalty.” Andrés Manuel López Obrador

He assured that these institutions are pillars of the Mexican State and one of the most solid, which is why they help consolidate others such as the National Guard and make strategic projects a reality, such as the Felipe Ángeles International Airport and the Mayan Train.

Since the Navy took over the administration of the country’s ports and customs, he said, drug trafficking and corruption have been fought; In addition, the collection increased. This year it is projected that it will rise to one trillion pesos.

He announced that the Navy will manage, through a company attached to the Secretary of the Navy, 1,500 kilometers of railways in the Isthmus corridor, from the limits of Guatemala, passing through Ciudad Hidalgo, Puerto Chiapas, Salina Cruz, Ixtepec, Coatzacoalcos and Palenque.

The Chief Executive highlighted the work of members of the Navy in cleaning sargassum on Caribbean beaches and the implementation of the Marine Plan in emergencies such as earthquakes and hurricanes.

Accompanied by Governor Índira Vizcaíno Silva, the Chief Executive reaffirmed that the country is committed to peace and, at the same time, defends its sovereignty with the support of the Armed Forces.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments