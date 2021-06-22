Mérida ranks seventh in the ranking of Mexico’s cyclocities

The city stood out with 67 percent in urban planning and 63 percent in vial education promotion.

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 22, 2021).- Mérida ranks seventh in the category of cities with a population between 500 thousand and less than 1.5 million inhabitants, in the 2020 Cyclocities Ranking.

Out of 100 cities, the Yucatecan capital obtained 37. Compared to the 2019 edition, it increased 7 points. The average performance of the cities analyzed this year was 35.87. The first place was obtained by Guadalajara, with 73 points.

In terms of percentage, the city stood out in urban planning, with 67 percent, and education and promotion with 63 percent, but failed in terms of road safety with 0 percent and intermodality with only 9 percent.

The study, prepared by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policies (ITDP) assesses the performance of bicycle mobility policies in Mexican cities.

The results were released by city type: Type 1, which are cities with a population of 1.5 million or more inhabitants. Type 2, cities with a population between 500 thousand and less than 1.5 million inhabitants (in which Mérida is located). Type 3, cities with a population between 200 thousand and less than 500 thousand inhabitants. And type 4, cities with a population of 200 thousand inhabitants or less.

According to ITDP research, in 2020 the use of bicycles was crucial to provide a safe and healthy transportation alternative to the population. During the health emergency caused by Covid-19, the need arose to rethink how both resources and actions focused on mobility are prioritized, mainly the space that is allocated on the streets to the use of sustainable modes of transport such as bicycles and the walking path.

Of the total of the participating cities, 12 have an urban cycling manual such as Aguascalientes, Toluca, Puebla, Guadalajara, among others and 18 cities have a recreational bicycle path such as Mexico City with the ‘Muévete en Bici’ ride, Mérida with the ‘BiciRuta’, Morelia with the ‘Ciclovía Recreativa Dominical’, Monterrey with the ‘Vía Deportiva Monterrey’, Villahermosa with the ‘Paseo Dominical de Río a Río’, among others.

The methodology consists of 11 evaluation axes and 47 indicators for the assignment of up to 100 points based on their fulfillment.

The 11 evaluation axes are Climate change, Institutional capacity, Education and promotion, Intermodality, Investment, Monitoring and evaluation, Other incentives, Urban planning, Bicycle mobility network, Regulation, Road safety.

Results

Merida achieved 2 points out of 2 in climate change (50 percent); 6 out of 16 in regulation (38 percent); 4 out of 12 in the mobility network (44 percent), only 1 point out of 11 in intermodality (9 percent); 6 out of 11 in monitoring and evaluation (55 percent); 5 out of 10 in investment (50 percent); 6 out of 9 in urban plantations (67 percent), 0 out of 9 in road safety (0 percent), 1 out of 8 in institutional capacity (13 percent); 5 out of 8 in education and promotion (63 percent); and 1 out of 2 in other incentives (50 percent).

Click on the following link to see the complete study: ciclociudades.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com

