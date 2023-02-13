Merida flower shops are ready for Valentine’s Day

Merida flower shops are preparing for Valentines

With the arrival of Saint Valentine’s or the day of love and friendship (as it is known in Mexico), flower shops in Mérida and throughout the Yucatán are preparing for one of the most important dates in their business’ economy, where they sell up to ten times more than what they sell on a regular day.

Through social networks, several flower shops promote their bouquets and flower decorations, featuring red roses, tulips, and sunflowers as central flowers that stand out.

According to Víctor Magaña, owner of the El Gladiolo flower shop, in Parque de la Alemán, every year what is sold the most are red roses, so when there is a great demand, they rise in price notoriously.

He pointed out that Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and Day of the Dead are the three dates with the highest sales for the flower sector.

TYT Newsroom