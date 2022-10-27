Three Meridas in one place, Madrid in November

In the first days of November, Yucatecan businessmen will participate in the fairs of Madrid and Cáceres, in Spain, where they will have business meetings with their counterparts in Europe, at the same time that they will celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Association of the Entrepreneurs of the Meridas of the World (AEMM).

Rubén Coronado Alcocer, president of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mérida and Yucatán (AEMY), informed that so far, 21 representatives of the local private initiative will participate in this event to be held during the first week of November, but the number could increase in the next few days.

He indicated that the members of the AEMY will have a business mission from November 1 to 8 in Merida, Extremadura, Spain, where they will have their own business agendas.

In Mérida, Spain, they will celebrate the tenth anniversary of the AEMM whose relations began in the Yucatecan capital back in 2011, with businessmen from the Méridas of Spain, Venezuela, and Mexico.

Merida, Yucatan, along with other cities such as Houston, Cuernavaca, Guadalajara, and Cancun and Riviera Maya, Caceres, Badajoz, Almendralejo, among others, were invited to the “Biocultura” Fair to be held at the grounds of the Madrid Trade Fair Institute (Ifema).

“This event is a showcase with the best selection of business content of organic products and responsible consumption of the Spanish state, where products for hygiene and cosmetics, sustainable fashion, eco materials, furniture, and home decor, renewable energy, wellness, saving and recycling, environment, rural tourism, crafts, etc. are exhibited,” he said.

They will also participate in the Official Extremadura Wedding Fair, which will be held at the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones de la Ciudad de Cáceres, Extremadura.

There are currently 20 businessmen from the state from various economic sectors registered, who will participate in different activities, and the invitation is open to others who wish to participate in this mission organized by AEMY.

Coronado Alcocer pointed out that after the Covid-19 pandemic, this business meeting will reactivate relations between businessmen and investors in these cities and will strengthen their business ties.

He said that during these meetings, the AEMY will have agreements to promote Yucatecan gastronomy, as well as information technologies; industry and processes for the production of goods and services; franchises; tourism; international trade; innovation, and entrepreneurship, among other topics.

He added that the members of the AEMY will also have meetings with businessmen from Almendralejo and Cáceres.

To promote the business generation, he invited those who wish to join this business mission and hold business meetings in Merida, Spain, to call 9994 45 94 14.

Finally, he expressed that “I am sure that this business mission will achieve the objectives of generating business and Yucatecan businessmen will take advantage of this opportunity to obtain reciprocal commercial relations”.

With these meetings between businessmen from these three cities, a unique business platform is consolidated that promotes trade and business relations, as well as the entry of local products to Europe, he concluded.

