Telchac Puerto welcomes visitors for the Festival de la Veda 2023

Telchac Puerto welcomed visitors and benefited its local economy by hosting the Festival de la Veda 2023, a strategy supported by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to offer fishermen another option to generate income by attracting tourists.

In its second weekend, locals and visitors enjoyed activities such as exhibitions of sand sculptures and traditional cooks, virtual reality experience, theater and traditional games of the Cepredey, live music by the master band of the K9 Unit of the SSP, pre-carnival dance “que suenen los tambores” night of trova in the sea and Cultur cinema, as part of the more than 250 activities offered by the Festival to encourage the influx of visitors and revive the economy of the inhabitants.

While her son Adrián was building sand castles as part of the activities offered by the Festival de la Veda, Yesenia Martínez Hernández pointed out that this program is a good alternative to attract tourism and support the local economy.

“As tourists we are very attracted to this type of activities and we are curious to learn about the program, we have already seen the sand figures for our children, we will learn about the gastronomy at the show and we want to see if we are going to take a tour,” indicated Yesenia who was with her family, coming from Mexico City. “Yucatan is one of the best states in the country, don’t hesitate to come and get to know the state that is growing and its people are very good hosts,” said the mother of the family.

On the other hand, Luciano Pacheco Peraza, who is a fisherman, but is also a tourist tour operator, pointed out that the closed season is one of the most difficult times for the sector, however, they count on the Governor’s support to move forward and proof of this is this type of event.

“It is very difficult this season and we have to look for other options to look for a livelihood for the family and that helps us a lot the Festival de la Veda to make ourselves known and attract more tourists. With this event we increase our services, which benefits us a lot,” said the worker.

The Festival de la Veda will be in 15 fishing communities, 11 municipalities and 387 kilometers of beaches with the objective of activating the sector’s economy during this season, developing tourism, giving more growth opportunities to fishing families and diversifying activities in the area.

According to the program, this weekend was Telchac Puerto, February 11 and 12; then the Festival will be held in Dzilam de Bravo, San Crisanto and Chabihau, on February 25 and 26; San Felipe, Río Lagartos and Coloradas, March 4 and 5; Chuburná, Chelem, Chicxulub and Progreso, March 11 and 12; El Cuyo, March 18 to 19, and Sisal, March 25 and 26.

The 2023 edition contemplates over 250 proposals, including a crafts bazaar, a performance by the Muuk’ Báalam marching band, rock concerts, theatrical performances, snake and ladder games, lottery, among others.

