Body found floating between Cancun and Isla Mujeres

So far the man has not been identified and was transferred to the Cancun-based Semefo.

Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo. – Crewmembers of a small fishing boat found the body of a man floating in the bay of Isla Mujeres in front of the Palace hotel.

This fact was made known on social networks with a video showing the crew finding the body, alerting the authorities so that they arrived at the place to learn of the facts.

Agents of the naval zone of the Mexican Navy Secretariat mobilized to the place to confirm the events and minutes later, Public Ministry agents arrived to start the transfer of the body.

So far, it is only known that the body was transferred to the facilities of the Harbor Master based in Cancun where the expert personnel have already taken charge, transferring the body to the Forensic Medical Service to practice the autopsy of law.

The man was wearing what appears to be a blue short type swimsuit and his torso was naked, so investigating police do not rule out that the body belongs to a bather who entered the sea from the island.

