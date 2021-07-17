Occupancy in public hospital beds on the rise in Yucatan: SSY

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021).- The occupancy of beds in public hospitals in the state has been on the rise, despite the fact that the Epidemiological Traffic Light is in Orange.

Regarding the indicators of the Epidemiological Traffic Light, the state agency announced that the percentage of occupation of total intensive care was 47.8 percent, in orange and decreasing; while the percentage of occupancy of total hospital beds was 56.3 percent, in orange and on the rise. It should be noted that these data correspond to COVID patients and those with other conditions.

On the other hand, the increase in hospital admissions for the week compared to the previous week continued in green and declining; In that tenor, the rate of contagiousness of the coronavirus fell to 0.93, in orange and decreasing. Likewise, the positivity of the cases was 42 percent, in red and decreasing.

The SSY reported that on Friday, July 16th, there were 317 patients in hospitals in the state, as well as 2,100 infected with mild symptoms. It should be noted that, in the first 15 days of July, there was an average of 332 patients hospitalized per day, registering the highest peak with 366 occupied beds on the 6th of this month. However, as of the 12th, the figure dropped to 305 and stayed below 330.

In this vein, of the 51,203 reported infections, 44,000 patients have already recovered, representing 85 percent of the total.

It should be noted that, in the first fifteen days of July, the average number of new infections was 258 every 24 hours.

