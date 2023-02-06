Market vendors in Merida tamper with scales

Non-established merchants located outside Merida’s main markets are being singled out and confronted by customers for selling incomplete kilos of fruits and vegetables by using tampered scales.

Although the street vendors have struggled to get space in the markets to sell their products, their actions have reached their limits.

Recently, outside the “Lucas de Gálvez” market, a fruit and vegetable vendor was confronted by several customers who argued that she wanted to swindle them, after a buyer named Alejandro Sánchez wanted to take advantage of the offer of a kilo of bananas for 10 pesos.

The man, who has a business in the south of Mérida, ordered 10 kilos. When he arrived at his business, he weighed the product to be able to divide it and realized that 5 kilos 200 grams were missing; he then returned to where he had bought them and made the claim, with his scale in hand.

Upon confronting the informal merchant, other customers saw what had happened and asked Alejandro to lend them his scale, realizing that the woman had also given them less product.

In response to the complaint, the street vendors on 56th Street, between 65th and 65th A, intervened to defend their colleague, but the issue came to light when the man complained, who gave details of the incident and said that “it was not a large amount of money, but this type action allows the cheater to steal a small amount from all his customers, and that is not fair“.

