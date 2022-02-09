Tourists have an accident on the Kinchil-Celestún highway

(MERIDA, YUC. – SSP).- A married couple had a bad long weekend when they were traveling by car and ended up off the Kinchil-Celestún federal highway, all by ‘chewing’ the edge of the pavement, causing a spectacular exit, at kilometer 56.

The couple of tourists, residents of the state of Quintana Roo, were left with the desire to bathe in said coastal municipality, this is because the guide of the Nissan March managed to pinch the edge of the asphalt tape, causing it to lose control of the guide. until finishing in the mountains of Kinchil at the edge of 9 in the morning of yesterday, Sunday.

Despite having cracked the front and even activated the air bags of Q. Roo’s car with license plate UUW-089-G, the couple was unharmed. Agents from the Municipal Police of Kinchil arrived near the curve of death, led by Commander Jaime Tec Poot.

Minutes later, paramedics arrived from the Y-10 ambulance of the Ministry of Public Security, who, when assessing the couple, did not merit their transfer to a hospital. State uniforms also learned and waited for the National Guard to demarcate responsibilities.







