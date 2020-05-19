Ten arrested for illegal fishing in Cozumel, Quintana Roo

Agents of the Mexican Navy report the arrest of 10 fishermen for poaching in Cozumel waters.
In a statement, the Secretary of the Navy explained that they were carrying out surveillance tours when they observed two small boats in the vicinity of Punta Venado. Upon inspection, officials were provided with a permit allegedly from the the Movement de Regeneración Nacional saying they were authorized to sustenance fish, however, Navy personnel found both vessels were unregistered and those aboard were without fishing permits.
The Secretary of the Navy noted that each boat was carrying five crew, were without fishing permits, safety and navigation equipment. They were also without radio communication and approved dispatch from the Port Captaincy.
The Secretary said the 10 were escorted to shore for poaching and violating the current state and municipal health restrictions due to the coronavirus epidemic.
When the two boats reached shore, the group allegedly attempted to flee, however, elements of the National Guard were on site and able to catch and arrest all 10 men.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Australian man fined for rescuing whale from sea nets
An Australian man who acted on.
-
Dangerous armed man detained in Mérida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 19, 2020).- After.
-
Authorities report 5 deaths from Covid-19 in San Benito and Lucas de Gálvez markets
MÉRIDA, Yucatán (May 19, 2020).- After.
-
Mexican drug trafficker extradited to the U.S. from Uruguay
Gerardo González Valencia, a high-ranking member.
-
Cecilia Patron warns of a “very serious” setback in the energy sector
Yucatecan federal representative Cecilia Patrón Laviada.
-
Six dead for drinking tainted alcohol in Mérida
A group of friends in Mérida’s.
-
After AMLO claimed they had tamed the pandemic, infections tripled
From April 26 to May 18,.
-
Mérida is in search of space for a mural to pay homage to real life heroes
MÉRIDA.- In order to pay tribute.
-
Texas reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
The Texas Department of Health reported Saturday that.
-
“CFE has lost control over its staff” – Business Coordinating Council
The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has.
Leave a Comment