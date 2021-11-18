  • Business,
  • Business-new,
  • Feature,
  • Headlines,
  • International,
  • News

    • North American Leaders Summit: López Obrador, Biden and Trudeau meet in the US

    By on November 18, 2021
    (Photo: Excelsior)

    MEXICO, (November 18, 2021).- Today, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will meet for the first time with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, and with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In addition to the trilateral summit, the Mexican president will hold private meetings with the leaders of each nation and a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris.

    The summit’s agenda focuses on the T-MEC trade agreement, matters related to Covid-19 and economic integration. 

    President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Justin Trudeau began their first bilateral summit in almost three years of the government of the Mexican president, in which they will discuss various issues that concern both nations.

    We are very happy to meet Prime Minister Trudeau and as I already mentioned, we are peoples, sister nations that are very close, we belong to North America and we have many things in common and most importantly, a very good relationship of cooperation and friendship, ” López Obrador told the media.

    Meanwhile, the prime minister said it was “a great pleasure” to be with President López Obrador. “We have a lot to talk about and it will be a pleasure to sit down and talk about all the issues we have in common,” Trudeau said.h

    At summit, Biden will seek commitment to reduce methane emissions

    The president of the United States, Joe Biden, will seek in the summit with the leaders of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and of Canada, Justin Trudeau, the commitment to reduce methane emissions by up to 75% by 2030 , according to high US officials.

    The table could also include the issue of electricity reform, which López Obrador would explain to Biden and Trudeau if it is mentioned.

    Bilateral relationship of López Obrador and Biden

    Although they have not met in person, López Obrador and Biden have exchanged communication , from the phone to letters, as the Mexican congratulated the US president on his victory at the polls through a letter, which was criticized by some people, that they considered the answer late.

    Source: Excelsior

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment