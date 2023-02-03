Export of cannabis orchards are planned for this year

Plan Tetecala has already reached three states in the country so that family gardens can be used to grow marijuana for medicinal purposes, said Andrés Saavedra, legal representative of the social movement.

He said that there are currently gardens in Tetecala, Morelos; Tamazula, Durango, and Alamos, Sonora; the next goal is for the gardens to be used for exporting the products they produce.

Yesterday, outside the Senate of the Republic, activists in favor of the liberation of marijuana crops celebrated three years of their movement.

During an event in the Luis Pasteur Garden, Andres Saavedra recalled that three years ago it was in this place where for the first time some plants were planted, in a visible way, in a public space, an initiative that soon after was joined by ejidatarios of the municipality of Tetecala, Morelos.

“This green revolution began to generate visibility of the movement, we must celebrate that in these three years there have been victories, such as the freedom to plant, to smoke, to have spaces to talk about our interests,” he said.

He called on the members of the National Cannabis Movement to celebrate the gradual pacification that has been achieved with respect to cannabis cultivation, as opposed to the prohibitionist model that causes deaths and violence.

“It is no longer only a vision of consumption, but an agricultural, peasant and social one,” he said.

He regretted that despite the ruling of the Supreme Court that the Congress of the Union should regulate the recreational use of marijuana and that there is no law, social policy, or government approach with those interested in the issue, “there is union and collaborative work in the movement, proof of this is this space, where all ideas of peaceful revolution are welcome, today activism won, because we have spaces, we have crops, we have statistics, we have documents and historical events“.

He demanded that if the authorities do not do their job they should not stop this social movement, that they should not burn the crops, that they should use them for medicinal purposes and that they should give them freedom.

He reminded that the movement is based on the premise of peace because without it, we will be repeating the path of prohibition that only generated war and persecution in our country.

The earth represents nature, the plant, the seeds, the flowers, the space where life grows.

“Freedom is something that is ours, it is an expression of our will, that it not be restricted by stupid economic interests, that it not be silenced by a few, that it not be restricted,” he said.

