With a car caravan, people in Mérida demand AMLO’s resignation (VIDEO)

The protest was called for this weekend in at least 62 cities across the country. “We want AMLO to resign. We are against his policies, and we fear he is leading us to communism.” pointed out one of the protesters.

MERIDA Yucatán (Times Media Mexico) – With the participation of more than 1,000 vehicles of all years, makes, and models, shortly after 8 am., people began to arrive at the Yucatán congress venue, in the outskirts of the city.

At 0915 hours, the caravan left for the “Monumento a la Patria” on Paseo Montejo. All the protesters had the same thing in common, to demand the resignation of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Most of them, are members of the National Anti-AMLO Front, which comprises almost two million citizens nationwide. The protest was called during this weekend in at least 62 cities in the country, including Monterrey, CDMX, Merida, Cancun, Playa del Carmen, to name a few, and in the United States, such as Washington and Houston.

The purpose of this mobile caravan is to demand López Obrador submit his resignation from the presidency of Mexico.

In the city of Merida, almost two thousand people participated. Some dressed up their cars with blankets, banners, and messages like “AMLO RENOUNCE” … “NO TO COMMUNISM IN MEXICO” … “MEXICO WILL NOT BE VENEZUELA.” Before starting the route, people handed out stickers alluding to their feelings about López Obrador.

Guadalupe, originally from Tamaulipas, who has lived in Mérida Yucatan for more than 20 years, told us: “We are against AMLO’s policies, we fear he is leading us to communism. We cannot allow Lopez Obrador to turn us into Venezuela”.

As people stood in traffic, our reporter asked their opinion about the protest. They all agreed on their support for the FRENAAA movement, including in social networks.

The idea of protesting from the vehicles, given the impossibility of holding demonstrations due to the pandemic, arose in Madrid, Spain. On May 23rd, roughly 6,000 vehicles drove through the Spanish capital streets to protest against how the socialist government is handling the crisis. The caravan protest was encouraged by Vox political party.

