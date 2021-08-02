Israeli companies show interest in the Yucatan market

They offer solutions in energy generation, transportation and storage.

With the aim of developing cutting-edge solutions in production, transportation, storage and efficient consumption of all types of energy, Israeli companies will help Yucatecan firms in the industry with their products, two companies will bring new technology to make costs more profitable.

“This was announced after meetings in recent days with a group of businessmen and the Economic Counselor and Head of the Economic and Commercial Mission of the Israeli Embassy in Mexico,” informed the president of the Mexican Association of Renewable Energy and Environment, Raúl Asís Monforte González.

He announced that the software that Yucatecan companies can acquire is manufactured by the company Ecoppia, which is a leader and pioneer in the cleaning of solar panel farms; so by means of a robot that is programmed remotely the work can be done, but also collects a series of data to optimize the operation of the systems.

“This technology moves by itself and passes over the panels, but it can also provide meteorological data or how much it is producing so that through artificial intelligence decisions can be made in an agile way by means automated technology,” he added.

Another company is Raycatch, which offers a monitoring system for solar plants, where an investor who has this type of technology installed can keep an eye on it.

“The important thing is that a diagnosis can be made remotely, but also if you have different brands of inverters you will have to enter the system of each one. This new technology offers a single platform,” he explained.

