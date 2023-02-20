Bachata Sunday: a huge success in Merida!

On a sunny, happy, and fast-paced day, the Bachata Sunday parade was held in Ciudad Carnaval, in which 19 floats participated. Their comparsas set the festive atmosphere and made people to dance from their places.

(Mérida Yucatán, February 19, 2023).- At noon, thousands of families began to gather in Ciudad Carnaval, where before the parade they enjoyed various shows on the different stages that the venue has, as well as in areas such as Chikiland, where girls and boys they enjoy a special area for them for free; at the Tsunami Pavilion for movie and anime collectors; and in the international food area, where you can find dishes from Brazilian, Cuban, Colombian and Japanese cuisine, among others.

Renan Barrera and wife (Photo: Reporteros Hoy)

Accompanied by his wife and president of the Municipal DIF, Diana Castillo Laviada, and their children Daniela and Renán Barrera Castillo, the Mayor came to share with the more than 148,000 people who were waiting for the start of the parade, where the 19 allegorical cars, in which the themes dedicated to the different cultures of the World stood out, such as Asian, South American, European and Middle Eastern, among others.

The Comparsas spread their joy and rhythm to the attendees who applauded and danced from their places amid a festive atmosphere.

The spirits of the people rose with the presentation in the floats of the invited personalities, such as Lalo Brito, Nashla Aguilar, Danny Ibáñez, Jorge Blanco, and Roxana Puente, who greeted Mayor Renán Barrera Concha and his wife, Diana Castillo.

On Bachata Sunday, Diana Domínguez, a visitor from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, met who highlighted the family atmosphere that exists in Ciudad Carnaval.

“I came with my daughters, niece and husband. We love to dress up and have fun all. We came by car and the attention has been very good from all the organizers. The Merida Carnival is the best,” she added.

For her part, Cynthia Rivas attended accompanied by her daughter, both took advantage of the exclusive transportation for women.

At the end of the parade, Mayor Renán Barrera and Federal Deputy Cecilia Patrón Laviada threw souvenirs at the attendees; At the end of the course, they enjoyed the presentation of Belinda, Joss Favela, and Karol Sevilla, who in their concerts brought together thousands of visitors who sang and danced to their songs.

TYT Newsroom