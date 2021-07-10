Campeche Congress approves reform that qualifies animal abuse as a crime

Campeche, Camp., (July 10, 2021).- With a unanimous vote and a history of protecting pets and animals on the streets, the LXII Legislature of the Campeche Congress voted in favor of adding the third paragraph to the Sixth Article to frame the mistreatment of animals as a crime. In this regard, Alejandra González Marín, director of the Environment of the Campeche City Council, stated that “this will improve actions in favor of the defense of animals and will sensitize citizens and owners to take care of their pets.”

The reform seeks to give animals the figure of living beings with the right to dignified treatment, including animals in the street. Previously it was stipulated in the law but it was not persecuted because the Political Constitution of the State did not contemplate animals this way. Now they decreed the punishment of two to five years in prison depending on the severity of the case, in addition to the retention of the animal in a safe place.

González Marín acknowledged that it is pleasant news for activists and rescuers of a-stray animals since they are the most damaged by the actions of those who were not ready to adopt a street -dog- or even people who see a stray animal as the target of sick jokes and acts of mistreatment.

“Without a doubt, this will sensitize the population and those who do not show responsibility for their animals, it will be a watershed so that there is better care and treatment, so that they even reduce the reports of a dog in the sun, in the rain, without food or mistreated, all this is now contemplated by the state law ”, González Marín concluded.

