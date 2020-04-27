600 kilos of cocaine seized in the Escarcega – Chetumal highway

CHETUMAL, QUINTANA ROO. – A shipment of more than 600 kilos of drugs that was transported in an eighteen wheeler was seized by agents of the Eleventh Motorized Cavalry Regiment stationed in Escárcega, Campeche.
The white Volvo truck with federal public service license plates number 72 AD 9 M, that belongs to Transportes JCP company was seized in the checkpoint located on the federal highway Escárcega – Chetumal, on Sunday April 26th, as a result of an anonymous call.
As the truck was stopped, the military agents asked the driver for his documents and proceeded to carry out an inspection. At first glance, the unit looked empty, however, K-9 officers managed to detect several bricks hidden in the roof of the unit, containing white powder with the characteristics of cocaine.
The drug was seized, and the driver was arrested, his legal situation will be determined by the corresponding federal authorities.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
