Covid-19 indicators show a slight decline in Yucatan

YUCATAN Mexico (Times Media Mexico) – During the weekend, there was an apparent stabilization of coronavirus cases in Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

In Yucatan, 102 cases were reported yesterday. In the neighboring state 85, a figure that would represent a point in favor of the eventual change to the yellow light in the northern zone of Quintana Roo, where Cancun and Playa del Carmen are located.

There are indicators of a decline in Yucatan territory, such as the number of people who remain at home with the disease and those hospitalized. From Saturday to Sunday, in the case of the former, they went from 558 to 368, that is, 190 less, and the hospitalized ones were 542, and now they are 512 (30 less).

In the accumulated records, the percentage of patients who have exceeded Covid-19 in Yucatan is 78.2

Yesterday, 26 deaths were reported in the state and only two in Quintana Roo. The neighboring state has a total of 8,693 confirmed cases and 1,115 deaths from the coronavirus. Yucatan reports 1,431 deaths and 11,643 infections.

Nationally, 292 deaths and 4,376 infections were reported on Sunday from Covid-19, for a total of 52,298 deaths and 480,278 cases.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments