Cargo truck loaded with live pigs overturned on the Muna-Opichén road

A tractor-trailer loaded with live pigs from the company “Gal” overturned on Wednesday, January 4th, around two in the afternoon on the Muna-Opichén road.

(YUCATAN AHORA).- The event occurred when the driver of the heavy unit was traveling on the aforementioned road, for not colliding with a vehicle, he lost control behind the wheel, left the asphalt tape, and ended up overturned.

In the accident, several pigs that were transferred in cages resulted injured and many died.

State Police agents arrived at the site, who learned of the transit event.

TYT Newsroom







