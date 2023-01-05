Cargo truck loaded with live pigs overturned on the Muna-Opichén road

A tractor-trailer loaded with live pigs from the company “Gal” overturned on Wednesday, January 4th, around two in the afternoon on the Muna-Opichén road.
(YUCATAN AHORA).- The event occurred when the driver of the heavy unit was traveling on the aforementioned road, for not colliding with a vehicle, he lost control behind the wheel, left the asphalt tape, and ended up overturned.
In the accident, several pigs that were transferred in cages resulted injured and many died.
State Police agents arrived at the site, who learned of the transit event.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican Caribbean companies are a total failure when it comes to environmental care
50.8% of the 66,311 medium and.
-
At the beginning of 2023, prices increase up to 10% in food products (CANACO)
Corner stores, stores and some supermarkets.
-
Girl is bitten by a snake in Yucatán
A three year old girl was.
-
INAH Yucatan to dialogue with protesters blocking access to Chichén Itzá
This Friday, the director of the.
-
Patronato del Centro Histórico: working for the preservation of Merida’s historic center
The historic center of Mérida is.
-
Death toll in Culiacán rises to 29 dead, plus 35 injured and 21 detained: Sedena
The Secretary of National Defense, General.
-
Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau will land at AMLO’s AIFA controversial airport on Sunday, January 8th
The President of the United States,.
-
Lung cancer kills 120 Yucatecans a year
Lung cancer mortality in Yucatan is.
-
Irregular construction works under investigation near Pelicanos beach in Playa del Carmen
The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection.
-
Merida airport sets new record in air passenger arrivals
During the month of December, 2022,.
Leave a Comment