Tourist destroys immigration office at Cancun airport (Watch Video)

According to a video circulating on social networks, the subject argued with the staff of terminal three of the airport.
A tourist destroyed the migration office at the Cancun International Airport, it was through a video on social networks where the discussion that the man had with the staff of the place was revealed.
Although the date of what happened is unknown, the clip shows a tall man fighting with workers, who tried to calm him down because there were minors present in the place.
#VIDEO 🔴 | Circulan imágenes de extranjero causando destrozos en las oficinas de Migración en la Terminal 3 del aeropuerto de #Cancún.— Novedades de Quintana Roo (@novedadesqroo) January 5, 2023
📹 SIPSE pic.twitter.com/7G9KDO3W82
Not caring that there was glass on the floor and frightened children, the subject went out to confront some of the site personnel, using a piece of glass as a knife.
After intimidating the employees, the tourist ran out of the immigration department. So far it has not been revealed if they managed to arrest the subject for the damage he did.
According to information, the incident occurred at the immigration office in terminal three of the Cancun airport.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican Caribbean companies are a total failure when it comes to environmental care
50.8% of the 66,311 medium and.
-
At the beginning of 2023, prices increase up to 10% in food products (CANACO)
Corner stores, stores and some supermarkets.
-
Girl is bitten by a snake in Yucatán
A three year old girl was.
-
INAH Yucatan to dialogue with protesters blocking access to Chichén Itzá
This Friday, the director of the.
-
Patronato del Centro Histórico: working for the preservation of Merida’s historic center
The historic center of Mérida is.
-
Death toll in Culiacán rises to 29 dead, plus 35 injured and 21 detained: Sedena
The Secretary of National Defense, General.
-
Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau will land at AMLO’s AIFA controversial airport on Sunday, January 8th
The President of the United States,.
-
Lung cancer kills 120 Yucatecans a year
Lung cancer mortality in Yucatan is.
-
Irregular construction works under investigation near Pelicanos beach in Playa del Carmen
The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection.
-
Merida airport sets new record in air passenger arrivals
During the month of December, 2022,.
Leave a Comment