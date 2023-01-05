Tourist destroys immigration office at Cancun airport (Watch Video)

According to a video circulating on social networks, the subject argued with the staff of terminal three of the airport.

A tourist destroyed the migration office at the Cancun International Airport, it was through a video on social networks where the discussion that the man had with the staff of the place was revealed.

Although the date of what happened is unknown, the clip shows a tall man fighting with workers, who tried to calm him down because there were minors present in the place.

#VIDEO 🔴 | Circulan imágenes de extranjero causando destrozos en las oficinas de Migración en la Terminal 3 del aeropuerto de #Cancún.



📹 SIPSE pic.twitter.com/7G9KDO3W82 — Novedades de Quintana Roo (@novedadesqroo) January 5, 2023

Not caring that there was glass on the floor and frightened children, the subject went out to confront some of the site personnel, using a piece of glass as a knife.

After intimidating the employees, the tourist ran out of the immigration department. So far it has not been revealed if they managed to arrest the subject for the damage he did.

According to information, the incident occurred at the immigration office in terminal three of the Cancun airport.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments