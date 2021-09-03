Clandestine parties on the rise … just like infections among young people in Campeche

CAMPECHE, (September 03, 2021).- The constant call of the health authorities towards the population to respect the sanitary measures to combat Covid-19 does not seem to be working at all, on the most stubborn and irresponsible sector of the city, which are the young people.
Despite the fact that for weeks, authorities confirmed that they would intensify operations to detect clandestine parties in the state, the young people of Campeche manage to meet either in houses, renting premises to party without caring at all that we are in the middle of a pandemic.
These activities have not been able to be stopped, and it has become a habit since the Campeche young have that instinct and need to have fun challenging the danger of contagion that is still high in the state, however, they forget that a while of “ fun ”can cause serious damage to their health and even death, for this reason, they mock the authorities who are naive, hoping that with only exhortations these forbidden parties will no longer be organized.
Also, so far in 2021, 330 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in children under 15 years of age, reported the Ministry of Health, a regrettable situation since not even minors are safe from this disease, this means that, in Campeche, one in four children under 15 years of age have tested positive for coronavirus.
Despite the fact that the outbreak continues, there is no way that even parents take care of their children by not exposing them in public spaces, just as the unbridled young people cannot be controlled, the indications of the Health Sector are no longer enough.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
