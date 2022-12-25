25 year-old man choked to death in restaurant in northern Merida

A young man, 25 years old, tragically lost his life inside the restaurant “Mr. Pampas” when he choked to death while having dinner with his family.
The events took place this Friday, December 2nd at the restaurant located on Prolongación Paseo de Montejo, in the north of Merida.
According to the report, the young man went with his family to have dinner when at a certain moment the boy choked, and apparently, neither the restaurant staff nor the diners were able to successfully apply the “Heimlich” maneuver to try to save his life.
After the moments of anguish, several diners called 9-1-1, which within a few minutes went to the site, but nothing could be done since the young man no longer had vital signs.
The place was evacuated in its entirety so that the personnel of the Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and personnel of the Semefo could carry out the work required by law.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Enjoy the ‘Paseo Navideño de las Flores’ with new venues in Yucatán
As part of the free options.
-
Yucatan, the state with the second highest number of active Covid cases
Yucatan has the second highest number.
-
Volaris cancels departure of flight to Mexico City from Merida airport
Shortly before 10:00 a.m., Volaris personnel.
-
Motorcyclists skid on Merida’s Periferico and narrowly escape death
This Friday morning, two motorcyclists who.
-
Motorcycle taxi driver who raped a 13-year-old boy in Yucatan, finally received sentence
After three years have passed since.
-
Yucatecan businessmen continue to reinforce their confidence to invest and generate jobs in the state
Yucatecan businessmen contribute to continue driving.
-
Weapon seized on Merida college campus
A heavy security operation was set.
-
Accelerated increase of Covid-19 in Yucatan could favor the risk of a double epidemic
In Yucatan there is a high.
-
Renan Barrera inaugurates training and digital inclusion classroom for seniors
In an atmosphere of joy for.
-
Hurricane Lisa Will Cause Heavy Rains in Southeastern Mexico
Lisa is 100 kilometers north of.
Leave a Comment