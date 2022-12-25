25 year-old man choked to death in restaurant in northern Merida

A young man, 25 years old, tragically lost his life inside the restaurant “Mr. Pampas” when he choked to death while having dinner with his family.

The events took place this Friday, December 2nd at the restaurant located on Prolongación Paseo de Montejo, in the north of Merida.

According to the report, the young man went with his family to have dinner when at a certain moment the boy choked, and apparently, neither the restaurant staff nor the diners were able to successfully apply the “Heimlich” maneuver to try to save his life.

After the moments of anguish, several diners called 9-1-1, which within a few minutes went to the site, but nothing could be done since the young man no longer had vital signs.

The place was evacuated in its entirety so that the personnel of the Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and personnel of the Semefo could carry out the work required by law.

TYT Newsroom







