Enjoy the ‘Paseo Navideño de las Flores’ with new venues in Yucatán

As part of the free options for the enjoyment and healthy coexistence of Yucatecan families during the Christmas holidays, in the coming days will begin the exhibition of works made with flowers and plants known as the Christmas Walk of Flowers in the municipalities of Merida, Hunucma, Izamal and Valladolid, which seeks to raise awareness about the environment and provide a space for entertainment.

According to the program, starting next Tuesday, December 6 and until January 6, 2023, this exhibition can be enjoyed in the Yucatecan capital, which consists of a tour, free of charge and entertaining where you will find Christmas figures made with flowers from 9 am to 10 pm in the park of La Mejorada.

In this venue, the theme will be Universal Christmas, so the central theme of the carpet will be represented with Christmas characters such as Santa Claus, Rudolph the reindeer, an elf and the gingerbread cookie character, among others, formed with more than 30 thousand plants including blue petunias, white panalillos, blue ageratos, red kalanchoes and various foliage among which stand out the red iresine, carissa and compact cloves.

Also, this family entertainment show will be available for the inhabitants of the municipality of Hunucmá from December 8 to January 6 at the Main Plaza, as well as in the districts of Izamal and Valladolid, from December 15 to January 6, at the Main Plaza and Sisal Park, respectively.

Hunucmá’s version will pay homage to the nature of our state for being an element that attracts locals and foreigners for its diversity and beauty, and visitors will be able to observe more than 25 thousand plants including: cempazúchitl, petunias, panalillos and ageratos, as well as diverse foliage such as silver leucophyllum and dichondra.

The Izamal carpet will show how the Christmas season is lived in the family and home environment, so it uses elements such as the Christmas tree, the gifts, the traditional nativity, the spiritual part and the community experience of Christmas, with the traditional parades, the piñatas and the lights of the posadas. There the carpet will be made up of more than 20 thousand flowers, highlighting petunias, cempazúchitl and panalillos among others, in addition to foliage of various species.

In the case of Valladolid, the exhibition highlights the Pre-Hispanic World and the Mayan legacy, so the archaeological sites of Chichen Itza and Ek Balam will be combined with various Christmas characters such as Santa, his sleigh and a reindeer, among others. The display will be made up of more than 30 thousand cempasúchil, petunia, agerato and panalillo flowers that will bring vibrant colors to the visitors.

In Hunucmá, Izamal and Valladolid, the opening hours of this exhibition will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm.

The exhibition will have a greater scope than previous editions, since the 2022 edition will have four different venues, three of them in the interior of the state, which provides the opportunity to generate a high-impact cultural experience and at the same time bring this type of event to the entire Yucatecan population.

TYT Newsroom







