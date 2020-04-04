Murders on the rise in Mexico despite coronavirus situation

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico registered more murders in March than in any other of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s months in office, preliminary figures show, suggesting that coronavirus-related social distancing measures were not enough to curb raging violence.
The country saw 2,585 murders in March, an average of around 83 per day, according to data on victims reported by state prosecutors and the federal government. That was the highest monthly number since June 2019.
Lopez Obrador, who took office in December 2018, acknowledged on Friday that violence driven by organized crime had persisted in March, despite the government’s introduction of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, such as suspending classes and urging residents of the capital to stay home.
“It seemed in late March, when the coronavirus had become more widespread, that we would have a considerable reduction (in violence),” he said during his regular morning news conference.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out that way.”
The president said that crime rates fell overall in the first quarter of the year, but that they did not decline as much as he would have liked. Final figures show murders dipped in January and February.
Lopez Obrador has adopted a security strategy that emphasizes attacking the root causes of crime, such as poverty. The approach has been criticized by some as Mexico continues to be rocked by outbursts of staggering violence.
(Reporting by Raul Cortes; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien for Reuters)
Source: REUTERS
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Heineken says it will suspend production, distribution in Mexico
Dutch brewer Heineken said on Friday.
-
Energy Minister says Mexico is attractive to investors despite market crash
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will.
-
Mexico beer breweries still operating amid coronavirus outbreak (Constellation Brands)
Constellation Brands Inc, the U.S. distributor.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila insists: “Please, stay at home”
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, sent a.
-
Streets of Mérida historic center closed due to health contingency
The City of Merida has closed.
-
Next Fortnight in Campeche Crucial to Stem Coronavirus Spread
CAMPECHE Mexico – Although Campeche registers.
-
Yucatan COVID-19 update (April 3rd, 2020)
Since the contingency began and until.
-
State Government delivers ten new patrol cars in Mérida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (April 3, 2020).- The.
-
2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season expected to be more active than normal
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be more active than.
-
1 in 4 people who get the coronavirus may show no symptoms but still be contagious
The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1.
Leave a Comment