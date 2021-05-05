Agricultural exports in Mexico increased by 5% during March

Mexico’s agricultural and fishing exports grew five percent year-on-year in March, totaling over US$2.1 billion according to data obtained by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Mexico.

The most important export increases were fresh strawberries with almost 70 percent, citrus with 50 percent, raw coffee beans at 31 percent, pepper and edible fruits and nuts with 28 percent and 19 percent, respectively.

However, reductions were seen as avocados decreased 15 percent and tomatoes with almost a 13 percent decrease compared to last year.

The association said during the first quarter of 2021, agricultural exports totaled over US$5.5 billion, which is similar to last year which was more than US$5.4 billion.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography’s Global Indicator of Economic Activity (IGAE), agriculture, livestock and fishing showed a 6.3 percent increase in February year-on-year.

Agri-food balance surplus

During the first two months of 2021, the country’s agricultural and agro-industrial balance (agri-food balance) showed a surplus of over $1.7 billion.

Agri-food exports grew over 2.6 percent year-on-year by adding more than $6.7 billion, while agricultural and agribusiness imports increased 7.3 percent, increasing $5 billion year-on-year.

Mexico’s total agri-food trade reached over $11.7 billion in the first two months of 2021.

In the agroindustrial sector, exports totaled $3.4 billion, showing annual growth of 9.5 percent.

Source: Fresh Fruit Portal







