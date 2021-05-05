Agricultural exports in Mexico increased by 5% during March

Mexico’s agricultural and fishing exports grew five percent year-on-year in March, totaling over US$2.1 billion according to data obtained by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Mexico.
The most important export increases were fresh strawberries with almost 70 percent, citrus with 50 percent, raw coffee beans at 31 percent, pepper and edible fruits and nuts with 28 percent and 19 percent, respectively.
However, reductions were seen as avocados decreased 15 percent and tomatoes with almost a 13 percent decrease compared to last year.
The association said during the first quarter of 2021, agricultural exports totaled over US$5.5 billion, which is similar to last year which was more than US$5.4 billion.
According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography’s Global Indicator of Economic Activity (IGAE), agriculture, livestock and fishing showed a 6.3 percent increase in February year-on-year.
Agri-food balance surplus
During the first two months of 2021, the country’s agricultural and agro-industrial balance (agri-food balance) showed a surplus of over $1.7 billion.
Agri-food exports grew over 2.6 percent year-on-year by adding more than $6.7 billion, while agricultural and agribusiness imports increased 7.3 percent, increasing $5 billion year-on-year.
Mexico’s total agri-food trade reached over $11.7 billion in the first two months of 2021.
In the agroindustrial sector, exports totaled $3.4 billion, showing annual growth of 9.5 percent.
Source: Fresh Fruit Portal
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Degenerate subject rapes an 11-year-old girl with the help of his daughter in Ticul
Tekax, Yucatàn, May 05, 2021.- Miguel.
-
El Güero Palma will remain in detention for “unclear” complaint: AMLO
The Mexican president said that the.
-
In Mexico more than 1 million teachers have been vaccinated: SEP
The head of the SEP, Delfina.
-
I am “at the entire disposal” of the authorities: Marcelo Ebrard
MEXICO CITY, May 05, 2021.- The Secretary.
-
Playa del Carmen taxi drivers are preparing an online platform for women only
PLAYA DELCAMEN, Q. R., May 05,.
-
5 de Mayo: The most celebrated Mexican holiday in the US
The Battle of Puebla is more.
-
Mexico City prosecutor’s office opens homicide investigation after collapse of Metro overpass
MÈXICO, May 05, 2021.- The Attorney.
-
Jealousy fight ends in tragedy in Prados de Chuburná subdivision
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- A jealous argument between a young couple ended in.
-
In Cancun, authorities are looking for the leader of a criminal cell that attacks public transport vehicles
In recent days there have been.
-
Julián Zacarías, candidate for Mayor of Progreso, fraternizes with a family in Chicxulub Puerto
Progreso, Yucatán, (May 05, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment