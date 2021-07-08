Mural ‘Infinity of Quetzals in the World of Deer’ was inaugurated in Izamal

Izamal, Yucatán, (July 08, 2021).- Within the framework of the Yucatán International Reading Fair (Filey), as a result of the artistic workshops held at the State Center for Humanistic Training, Research and Diffusion of Yucatán (Cecidhy), by Professor Shinzaburo Takeda, the mural Infinite number of quetzals in the world of deer was inaugurated.

Similarly, the participants took the deer hunting woodcut workshop, under the direction of the Japanese artist, but who has lived in Oaxaca for more than 50 years and with a career that has stood out in the Mexican context.

This activity made it possible to capture through art, the teachings, and experience of Master Takeda, with whom 20 young people were working, who also contributed with their knowledge and talent.

For the General Director of the State Center for Humanistic Training, Research and Diffusion (Cecidhy), Fidencio Briceño Chel, this work is also a sample of twinning between the states of Oaxaca and Yucatán, above all, sharing artistic learning and enriching the cultural heritage of Izamal.

For the young participants, it was a “relevant experience” to share brushes with an artist who has already left a legacy in the training of other people in the field of art.

As is the custom of the artist, who is recognized nationally, in his works he captures the worldview of native peoples, and this mural -which will remain in Yucatan- is no exception.

With this production, Yucatán joins the trajectory of the talented Japanese artist who has focused his work on muralism that contains cultural features of native peoples.

Students from the Autonomous Universities of Yucatán (UADY) and “Universidad Benito Juárez” of Oaxaca participated in the workshop, as well as the Higher School of Arts (ESAY), who joined their talents to work collectively under the direction of Shinzaburo Takeda, the Japanese painter, and printmaker, considered one of the most important artists in Oaxaca.

