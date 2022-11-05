Presentation of an initiative of law to preserve water in Yucatán

Sadly, with the warning that water resources are reaching levels that threaten the wellbeing of the planet and its poor care has brought consequences to various parts of the world, as well as the country.

(La Verdad Noticias).- Congresswoman Karla Franco Blanco has presented the Law for the Promotion of the Culture of Water Care in Yucatán to the Plenary of the Legislative Branch. She stated that climate change has generated an inequality regarding the amount of water that rains per year from one place to another, causing wells and rainwater to be depleted.

This phenomenon, which seemed distant, is no longer so distant, Mexican cities and states such as Monterrey, Sonora, Zacatecas, and CDMX already face contingencies of this type, in 2019, between 12 and 15 million people did not have access to water for consumption in Mexico and, worldwide, according to UNICEF, 700 children die every day for not having such basic hygiene measures as clean water, that is why we cannot allow Yucatan to enter a path from which it cannot return.

This law contains public policies aligned with the challenges of the millennium towards the year 2030 and will be of cultural essence and social participation. With this, we seek to make the population aware of the care of water as the triggering element of sustainable and economic development.

This initiative will create a virtuous circle between authority and society to build a culture of prevention, conservation, and care, having as public policy the awareness and participation of citizens.

The Junta de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado de Yucatán JAPAY will have an Advisory Council that will not generate expenses, as it will be integrated with state officials, schools, and organized civil society.

In addition, a state program will be created to link actions related to climate change, the environment, and everything related to water care in the state.

Yucatecan society is expected to be an active part of this work in order to lay the foundations of a new guarantee model from an academic, preventive, and action point of view that will contribute with institutional tools to ensure that the present generation helps to take care of water for the next ones. We still have time to act.

