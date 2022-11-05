About 20 thousand families come to live in Yucatan every year: AMPI

The real estate professional sector in Yucatan is promoting a legislative proposal to certify intermediaries and counteract the problems of informal sellers who are engaged in the marketing of homes.

Enrique Trava Griffin, president of the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals (AMPI), pointed out that every year some 20,000 families come to our state to buy or rent a home, which has increased real estate development in the area around Merida and Valladolid.

Trava Griffin presented the V Mérida 360 Real Estate Forum, an event to be held on November 10, which seeks to offer conferences and training for the nearly 170 companies affiliated with this organization. He said that this congress seeks to work on the education and training of real estate agents.

He pointed out that he does not know the number of real estate agents that are working informally and commented that there are numerous cases that are aired on social networks about people who sell investment lots and defraud people who acquire real estate and land without documentation.

He added that the law that they are lobbying with authorities and economic sectors of the state includes the application of sanctions for those who commit illegal acts or cheat good faith buyers with real estate projects without complete permits or voracious developers.

He emphasized that this organization works with state and municipal authorities on urban planning aspects and opinions to support the Municipal Development Plan, which allows for the viability of duly supported and legal urban projects.

He stated that variables such as security, quality of life, gastronomy, sun and beach, and urban infrastructure are factors that are attracting hundreds of families seeking these conditions. He said that the vast majority of families coming to Yucatán are looking for residential housing in the northern part of the city.

He argued that, on average, a one-story, three-bedroom house in the northern part of Merida costs 2.5 million pesos. He pointed out that the price increase is due to the high cost of construction materials.

He pointed out that the real estate sector seeks to certify companies and thus establish greater legal certainty for people seeking to acquire a house or land in our state.

He added that the state government seeks to establish control mechanisms over anarchic growth and therefore seeks to homologate the conditions of 11 municipalities surrounding Merida regarding the urban process and thus regulate the growth conditions of the municipalities. The homologation establishes the issuance of permits for subdivision, changes in land use, and the application of joint norms to avoid land speculation, he concluded.

