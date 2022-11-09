Police arbitrarily detain journalist in Yucatán

Reporter Gabriel Chan, of the Diario de Yucatán, once considered the “second Bible” of the state and with more than a century in operation, was violently detained this morning by police officers of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) while he was carrying out his journalistic work.

(MSN).- Chan went to cover a vehicle accident in the western part of Mérida and, upon arriving at the site of the accident, he parked his motorcycle on one of the adjacent streets.

However, a police officer approached him and, in an arrogant manner, tried to impede his journalistic work. Chan told the SSP police officer that he was only doing his job, that he would take some photographs and leave the site.

Far from understanding, the officer blocked the communicator’s path and pushed him to intimidate him; Gabriel Chan simply replied that he was on the public highway and that he should let him work.

However, the police officer pushed the Diario de Yucatán reporter again; and when the reporter faced the officer a third time, led to him being violently handcuffed, a situation in which another SSP officer intervened to second his colleague and later put him inside a police car.

But after almost an hour, a superior commander of the Sector Poniente arrived and spoke with the reporter and the two policemen. In the end, Gabriel Chan was released because he had committed no crime at all.

When interviewed, the victim indicated that he will file a formal complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office and will also go to the Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Attention to Crimes Committed against Freedom of Expression of the Attorney General’s Office (Fiscalía Especial para la Atención de Delitos cometidos contra la Libertad de Expresión de la FGR).

The Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Attention of Crimes Committed against Journalists (FEADP) was created by agreement of the Attorney General’s Office in 2006, to guarantee the personal and patrimonial security of journalists in Mexico and for them to fully develop their freedom of expression.

