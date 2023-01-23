Yucatan is in the eyes of the tourism industry in Europe

Yucatan is placed in the eyes of the European tourism industry with the promotion of its benefits and advantages as a destination, as part of the strategy promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to encourage the arrival of more visitors to the state during the state’s participation in the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

On another day of Fitur, the most important event in the global tourism industry, the head of the Yucatan Ministry of Tourism Development (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman, representing Vila Dosal, held a series of important meetings with travel agencies, airlines and various institutions in Spain to strengthen the tourism strategies implemented in the state.

Together with the Federal Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, and the Mexican Ambassador to Spain, Quirino Ordaz Coppel, the state official met with the main Spanish tour operators to work on issues related to the promotion of Yucatán in Spain and the teamwork that could be carried out with the Mexican Embassy during 2024.

The state official highlighted Yucatan’s role as one of the most sought-after destinations by different markets thanks to its wide range of natural, cultural, gastronomic and, above all, its extraordinary infrastructure, which today positions it as a venue for major events and a first-class tourist destination.

“Without a doubt, Yucatan has the elements that the industry requires today, such as authentic experiences rooted in traditions, we stand out for being a safe and growing destination and it is a state that has an ever-increasing hotel and restaurant infrastructure and of course connectivity to the world’s major cities, which makes us a great destination,” said the head of Sefotur.

As part of the work agenda, Michelle Fridman also met with the general director of the Basque Culinary Center, Joxe Mari Aizeaga, to establish a strategic alliance for the professionalization of the gastronomy industry in Yucatan during 2023, which last year managed to position itself as an international reference thanks to the initiatives implemented by Governor Vila Dosal, who has bet on this sector as a transversal axis of regional development, supporting the Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy project.

Likewise, the state official met with the editor-in-chief of Cruceroadicto.com, Jesús García, a specialized digital platform for Spanish-speaking cruisers, which for more than 10 years has become a global reference for travelers, with the objective of seeking options to promote Puerto Progreso as an international and avant-garde destination for cruisers.

On this day, the Yucatan delegation had around 34 business appointments to promote Yucatan to important companies and institutions of the European tourism sector, including Aaron Boyd, Regional Destination Manager of Americas Hotelbeds, Olga Voloshyna, Senior Contract Manager of Jumbo Tours Group and Mariana Silverio, Managing Director Institutional Relations of Grupo Viajes El Corte Inglés; as well as a working meeting with the Consorcio Institución Ferial de Madrid (IFEMA), one of the key hubs of Madrid’s tourism business and a benchmark in the international trade fair and congress industry.

