Accident in Downtown Merida leaves one injured and thousands of pesos in damages

A compact car collides against a tow truck, who allegedly ran the red light at the traffic light located on the corner of 60th Street and 71st Street in the Historic Center, was left unusable, resulting in one injured person.

Three hours earlier, another traffic accident occurred at the same intersection in the neighborhood of San Juan Bautista, this time caused by the operator of a bus, who ran over a motorcyclist, who was taken to the hospital.

The accident occurred a few hours after five o’clock yesterday afternoon, caused by the Freightliner crane of the company Salvamentos Freecar, who ran the red light.

The heavy unit operator was driving from west to east on 71st Street, when upon reaching the intersection, he invaded the right lane, and without slowing down, he turned left onto 60th Street.

While the driver of the gray Toyota Yaris with license plates YZA-437-D was traveling from south to north on 60th Street, he was hit on his left side by the tow truck.

As a result of the strong impact, the compact car collided with the retaining rails that were on the approach, and after rebounding, it made a 180-degree turn, so that it was in the opposite direction and was about to go up the escarpment.

The accident was inspected by elements of the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP) and the injured was attended by SSP paramedics.

