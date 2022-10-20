Authorities are looking for Allan Abner Mena Pérez, he was last seen in Mérida’s García Ginerés

Yo
The Yucatan Attorney General’s Office asks for the help of people to find the whereabouts of Allan Abner Mena Pérez, 32, who disappeared in Mérida last August 23, that is, almost two months ago.
(MÉRIDA, Yuc., October 20, 2022.-) The missing man was last seen in the García Ginerés central Mérida neighborhood.
Allan is approximately 1.70 meters tall, his complexion is slim, he weighs about 65 kilos, his hair is dark brown, wavy, and shoulder length. His eyes are dark brown.
Outfit
At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing black dress pants, a red and blue checked button-down shirt, boots, and a black backpack, as well as some tubes to make bracelets.
As personal features, he has a beard, mustache, and glasses, a tattoo on his back with the image of a constellation in white, purple, and magenta colors, and another tattoo on his left calf with the image of a dream catcher with a triangle in the center.
If you have information that could help find Allan, do not hesitate to call: 9999 303250 with extension 41164.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Saudi Arabia sentences U.S. citizen to 16 years in prison over a tweet
The son of a 72-year-old Florida.
-
IRS says Americans could reduce their tax bills next year
The rapidly rising cost of food,.
-
Hoop Camp, join the movement!
Founded in 1994 by Steve Garrity,.
-
Thanks to the Hanal Pixan, the Xmatkuil fair, and December, restauranteurs expect a great end of the year
The president of the National Chamber.
-
Merida will host the FIFA Electronic Sports Cup in November
The Yucatan FIFA Electronic Sports Cup.
-
Terror and Magic Tsunami at Mérida’s Siglo XXI Convention Center
La Tsunami Terror y Magia se.
-
Hoteliers in Quintana Roo will request resources from the UN to deal with the arrival of sargasso
The hotel sector will take to.
-
San Francisco restaurant employees save a woman from attack while dressed as Power Rangers
A team of Mighty Morphin’ restaurant.
-
American actor and musician sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for multiple rapes
A Los Angeles rapper was sentenced.
-
First effects of cold front number 4 begin to be felt in Yucatan
(SIPSE).- The first effects of cold.
Leave a Comment