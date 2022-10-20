Authorities are looking for Allan Abner Mena Pérez, he was last seen in Mérida’s García Ginerés

Yo

The Yucatan Attorney General’s Office asks for the help of people to find the whereabouts of Allan Abner Mena Pérez, 32, who disappeared in Mérida last August 23, that is, almost two months ago.

(MÉRIDA, Yuc., October 20, 2022.-) The missing man was last seen in the García Ginerés central Mérida neighborhood.

Allan is approximately 1.70 meters tall, his complexion is slim, he weighs about 65 kilos, his hair is dark brown, wavy, and shoulder length. His eyes are dark brown.

Outfit

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing black dress pants, a red and blue checked button-down shirt, boots, and a black backpack, as well as some tubes to make bracelets.

As personal features, he has a beard, mustache, and glasses, a tattoo on his back with the image of a constellation in white, purple, and magenta colors, and another tattoo on his left calf with the image of a dream catcher with a triangle in the center.

If you have information that could help find Allan, do not hesitate to call: 9999 303250 with extension 41164.

