Governors of Mexico reject AMLO’s evil initiative

The Alliance of Governors and the political parties condemned López Obrador’s plan against autonomous organizations.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – The Federalist Alliance’s governors stated yesterday that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s initiative to eliminate autonomous agencies is “especially evil and a threat to democracy.”

On Twitter, the ten state leaders that make up the alliance indicated that at “the worst moment that the country is going through” the Mexican government is promoting the disappearance of:

The Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT)

The National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI)

This opens the door for the President and his party to try to disappear in the near future, the National Electoral Institute, a body that has been under constant attack by AMLO and his cronies since the beginning of his administration.

The Alianza Federalista described the initiative that the President plans to present as “a serious setback since it threatens democracy itself and gives way to unilateral decisions.”

“The public cannot be expropriated from the public,” said the presidents of Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

The leaders of the PRI and PRD benches in the Lower House, Héctor Yunes Landa and Verónica Juárez Piña, respectively, also criticized the initiative.

With each passing day, the López Obrador government is becoming more autocratic and absolute. In his two years of government, he and his MORENA minions have dismantled institutions and destroyed social programs as never before. López Obrador’s populism, each day, becomes a greater danger to Mexico’s stability.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments