Mexico registers an increase in Covid cases: Hugo López-Gatell

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, reported an increase in Covid-19 cases in Mexico.

“A progressive increase began, fortunately, it is not accelerated, it is much slower than the reduction in cases, it is important to keep it in mind. (…) It is a minimum growth for the moment,” he explained.

Hugo López Gatell pointed out that “after a period of decline there could be a change in the trend,” although the authorities do not report hospitalizations with severe illness and mortality remains at low levels.

