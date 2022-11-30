AMLO says his administration “does not hate women”

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, assured that his government fights in favor of women and that the opposition wants to make it look like the enemy.
“It turns out that it is like the world turned upside down, they see us as enemies of women, enemies of feminism, as a macho government because our opponents have wanted to create a bad image for our government, with the help of the local media,” AMLO said.
As usual, the president insults the media, and anybody who does not think as he does.
López Obrador asserted that since he was a student at UNAM’s Faculty of Social Political Sciences (FCPS) and director of the National Indigenous Institute (INI) in Tabasco, in the 1970s, he had fought for women in vulnerable situations.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico reiterates that the country will not import transgenic corn from the U.S.
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of.
-
AMLO’s electoral reform debate was postponed at Mexico’s Lower House of Congress
The debate over the electoral reform.
-
Mexico registers an increase in Covid cases: Hugo López-Gatell
Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and.
-
Natural Gas coming to the Yucatan at last
The new postponement of another urgent.
-
Yucatecan immigrants in the U.S. encourage care for their culture and traditions
Despite the distance, the majority of.
-
Sterilization campaigns for dogs and cats continue in Mérida
The Mérida City Hall, headed by.
-
40th anniversary of the declaration of the zone of Historic Monuments of the city of Mérida
The National Institute of Anthropology and.
-
“Kahlay, the ages of dust” a poetry book by Indalecio Cardeña
“Kahlay, the ages of dust”, is.
-
Fire reported at Casa Tortuga Hotel in Holbox
The events occurred around 22:00 hours.
-
Coca-Cola products to raise prices for the third time in Mexico
If you were thinking of giving.
Leave a Comment