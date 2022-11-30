AMLO says his administration “does not hate women”

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, assured that his government fights in favor of women and that the opposition wants to make it look like the enemy.

“It turns out that it is like the world turned upside down, they see us as enemies of women, enemies of feminism, as a macho government because our opponents have wanted to create a bad image for our government, with the help of the local media,” AMLO said.

As usual, the president insults the media, and anybody who does not think as he does.

López Obrador asserted that since he was a student at UNAM’s Faculty of Social Political Sciences (FCPS) and director of the National Indigenous Institute (INI) in Tabasco, in the 1970s, he had fought for women in vulnerable situations.

