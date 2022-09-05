For the seventh time this year, AMLO and Mauricio Vila meet in Yucatan

In a work meeting to follow up on joint projects in favor of the development of Yucatan, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated their willingness to continue working as a team on works and actions that promote the economic development of Yucatan and the southeast of the country.

At their seventh meeting this year, Vila Dosal and López Obrador endorsed the commitment to continue advancing hand in hand in the plans that the state government and the Federation carried out in a coordinated manner that translate into jobs and well-being for Yucatecan families. These projects are the Maya Train, the “La Plancha” park, and the construction of 2 combined cycle electric power generation plants.

The Governor and the head of the Federal Executive followed up on the progress of the construction of sections 3 Calkiní-Izamal and 4 Izamal-Cancún, both of the Mayan Train project, a work that aims at continuing with the economic reactivation of the state and tourism development.

Before the director of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), Javier May Rodríguez, Vila Dosal stressed that the Maya Train will bring many benefits to the economy of the state, with the arrival of more tourists to the region onboard a fast and comfortable means of transportation, and at the same time, generating the necessary sources of employment.

