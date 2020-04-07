Admire the biggest and brightest pink Supermoon of the year in Yucatan

You can enjoy this beautiful celestial phenomena even during quarantine.
MERIDA, Yucatan – A beautiful starry phenomenon will be seen in the Yucatan, and since most people are currently at home for the Covid-19 contingency, all you to do is to look out the window or go out to your “patio”.
The weather forecast in Yucatan indicates that there will be clear skies, which will be illuminated by an exceptional and unusual phenomenon: the pink Supermoon, the largest and brightest of the year.
This phenomenon, which occurs when a full moon reaches its closest position to the Earth, making it look brighter and bigger than a normal full moon, will be visible tonight, Wednesday April 8.
This time, the Earth’s natural satellite will be 356,907 kilometres away and will appear 15 percent brighter and 7 percent larger than usual.
The name of this supermoon comes from the traditions of the Native Americans, who named the April full moon after a type of pink flower that blooms in the spring in North America. It is also sometimes known as the ‘moon of flowers’ or ‘Easter moon’.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican government warns of lack of doctors amid coronavirus fight
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – On Tuesday.
-
“The situation in Venezuela is terrifying” – The Economist
The prestigious British magazine analyzed the.
-
Fire in Mexico City’s largest market leaves two fatal victims
Two minors die in Mexico City.
-
Strong heat will continue in the Yucatan Peninsula
Take precautions and stay away from.
-
10% increase in water consumption due to heat: JAPAY
The Potable Water and Sewerage Board.
-
It’s illegal to raise prices during a state of emergency: PROFECO
Profeco (Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office) suspends.
-
In Mexico, “Atypical pneumonia” is killing more people than COVID-19 – IMSS denies it.
CANCUN Quintana Roo – The newspaper.
-
IMSS hospital in Cancun, surpassed by COVID-19
CANCUN Quintana Roo (Times Media Mexico).
-
Mexico’s Private Initiative calls for an alternative pandemic plan.
“I would like the political part.
-
AMLO plays with fire – Jorge Castañeda, former Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Jorge Castañeda’s warns AMLO about opening.
Leave a Comment