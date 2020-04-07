Admire the biggest and brightest pink Supermoon of the year in Yucatan

You can enjoy this beautiful celestial phenomena even during quarantine.

MERIDA, Yucatan – A beautiful starry phenomenon will be seen in the Yucatan, and since most people are currently at home for the Covid-19 contingency, all you to do is to look out the window or go out to your “patio”.

The weather forecast in Yucatan indicates that there will be clear skies, which will be illuminated by an exceptional and unusual phenomenon: the pink Supermoon, the largest and brightest of the year.

This phenomenon, which occurs when a full moon reaches its closest position to the Earth, making it look brighter and bigger than a normal full moon, will be visible tonight, Wednesday April 8.

This time, the Earth’s natural satellite will be 356,907 kilometres away and will appear 15 percent brighter and 7 percent larger than usual.

The name of this supermoon comes from the traditions of the Native Americans, who named the April full moon after a type of pink flower that blooms in the spring in North America. It is also sometimes known as the ‘moon of flowers’ or ‘Easter moon’.

